PIMCO's Gross says bull run in bonds over

NEW YORK May 10 Bill Gross, manager of the world's largest bond fund, said on Friday the 30-year bull market in fixed income has come to an end, not just in U.S. Treasuries, but "to all bonds," including high yield debt.

Gross told Reuters he has a "gut feeling" that the bull market ended on April 29, though he said that would not necessarily correspond to the peak in the 10-year Treasury benchmark price. The PIMCO Total Return Fund, which Gross oversees, in April increased its holdings in U.S. Treasuries to 39 percent of its portfolio, the highest in a year.