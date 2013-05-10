PIMCO's Gross says bull run in bonds over

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK May 10 Bill Gross, manager of the world's largest bond fund, said on Friday the 30-year bull market in fixed income has come to an end, not just in U.S. Treasuries, but "to all bonds," including high yield debt.
Gross told Reuters he has a "gut feeling" that the bull market ended on April 29, though he said that would not necessarily correspond to the peak in the 10-year Treasury benchmark price. The PIMCO Total Return Fund, which Gross oversees, in April increased its holdings in U.S. Treasuries to 39 percent of its portfolio, the highest in a year.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.