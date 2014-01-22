Pimco's Gross to name more deputies after El-Erian exit -Bloomberg

NEW YORK Jan 22 Bill Gross, co-founder and
co-chief investment officer of bond giant Pimco, said the firm
plans to appoint more deputy investment managers in the coming
weeks after the departure of Chief Executive Mohamed El-Erian,
Bloomberg reported Wednesday.
"I intend there to be a number of heirs apparent and for
each of them to have assigned asset roles on a global basis with
a global menu," Gross told Bloomberg.
Pimco said on Tuesday that El-Erian, who is also co-chief
investment officer, will leave in mid-March. Gross will be left
as the sole chief investment officer.
Pimco on Tuesday said that managing directors Andrew Balls
and Daniel Ivascyn will be deputy chief investment officers, a
move that will position them for a possible promotion to the CIO
spot when Gross, 69, retires.
Gross told Bloomberg on Wednesday that he intended to
appoint investment professionals for equities, global bonds and
other asset classes to leadership roles. "We're not just bond
people anymore," he said.
Pimco was not immediately available for comment.
Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.97
trillion in assets as of Sept. 30, according to the firm's
website.
Pimco is known mainly for its bond expertise. Gross manages
the flagship Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund
with $237 billion in assets.
Gross told Bloomberg that he was shocked when El-Erian told
him several weeks ago that he wanted to leave the Newport Beach,
California-based firm, and said that he and the firm's executive
committee tried to convince El-Erian to stay.
El-Erian told Gross that he wanted to leave to "recharge the
batteries," write a second book and spend more time with his
family, Bloomberg reported.
El-Erian had first joined Pimco in 1999, after leaving the
International Monetary Fund, where he was a deputy director. In
2006, he left Pimco to run Harvard University's investment arm,
before rejoining Pimco in late 2007.
Pimco said Tuesday that its chief operating officer, Douglas
Hodge, will replace El-Erian as chief executive.