PIMCOs Gross says deficit deal makes no dent

NEW YORK Aug 2 PIMCO's Bill Gross is
underwhelmed by the deal hammered out in Washington to cut
government spending and raise the borrowing capacity of the
United States, saying it does not make a "significant dent" in
the deficit.
In his monthly investment outlook newsletter, Gross, who
runs the world's largest bond fund, said: "Even though the U.S.
has managed to avert a debt crisis and perhaps a ratings
downgrade, there remains a stain on our reputation, a scarlet
'A' for budgetary 'Abuse,' that will not disappear."
Gross, whose $243 billion Total Return Fund (PTTRX.O) held
8 percent in U.S. Treasuries and Treasury-related securities at
the end of June, said much more deficit reduction is required.
He added that "the fun times are over," even as signs of relief
over a deal being reached are "heard across the global
financial markets."
The deficit-cutting deal passed by the House of
Representatives on Monday evening will likely clear the Senate
in a vote on Tuesday, just hours before the Treasury's
authority to borrow funds runs out.
If approved by the Senate in a noon EDT (1600 GMT) vote,
President Barack Obama would sign the bill into law shortly
afterward.
"Nothing in the congressional compromise reached over the
weekend makes a significant dent in our $1.5 trillion deficit,"
Gross wrote in his widely followed newsletter, published on the
Newport Beach, California-based firm's website.
"Trillions of further spending cuts, and yes trillions of
tax hikes, are necessary to stabilize our "official" debt/GDP
ratio of 90 percent or so," Gross said.
DAMOCLES SWORD
The plan approved by the House on Monday would raise the
borrowing limit by enough to last into 2013. It calls for $2.1
trillion in spending cuts spread over 10 years and creates a
congressional committee to recommend a deficit-reduction
package by late November.
Gross noted that the deal, citing Office of Management and
Budget estimates, will cut future deficits at most by 0.5
percent, which "comes with no new taxes and a continuation of
the belief that we don't have to pay for our trespasses.
"In addition to an existing nearly $10 trillion of
outstanding Treasury debt, the U.S. has a near-unfathomable $66
trillion of future liabilities at 'net present cost'," Gross
said.
He said there are four ways to reduce future liabilities:
Balance the budget and/or grow out of the deficit; unexpected
inflation; currency depreciation; and financial repression via
low/negative real interest rates.
PIMCO is forecasting economic growth closer to 2 percent
rather than 3 percent, making it more difficult to grow the
country out of its deficits.
"So reduce that $66 trillion if you care, but the
subjective remainder still hangs over financial markets like a
Damocles sword," Gross wrote.
Gross said investors should look at countries that have
"cleaner 'dirty shirts' and higher real interest rates: Canada,
Mexico, Brazil and Germany come to mind."
The focus for equities and fixed-income investments should
be "shaded" away from U.S. dollar-based indexes and toward
developing nations with stronger growth prospects.
"Purchase commodity-based real assets before reserve
surplus nations do. And above all, don't be lulled to sleep by
congressional lawmakers that promise a change in Washington,"
Gross said.
The Total Return Fund is up 4.30 percent year-to-date,
after returning 8.84 percent in 2010. Gross helps oversee $1.28
trillion in assets as co-chief investment officer at PIMCO. He
increased the fund's stake in non-U.S. debt in June to 13
percent from 10 percent.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)