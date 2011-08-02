PIMCOs Gross says deficit deal makes no dent

NEW YORK Aug 2 PIMCO's Bill Gross is underwhelmed by the deal hammered out in Washington to cut government spending and raise the borrowing capacity of the United States, saying it does not make a "significant dent" in the deficit.

In his monthly investment outlook newsletter, Gross, who runs the world's largest bond fund, said: "Even though the U.S. has managed to avert a debt crisis and perhaps a ratings downgrade, there remains a stain on our reputation, a scarlet 'A' for budgetary 'Abuse,' that will not disappear."

Gross, whose $243 billion Total Return Fund (PTTRX.O) held 8 percent in U.S. Treasuries and Treasury-related securities at the end of June, said much more deficit reduction is required. He added that "the fun times are over," even as signs of relief over a deal being reached are "heard across the global financial markets."

The deficit-cutting deal passed by the House of Representatives on Monday evening will likely clear the Senate in a vote on Tuesday, just hours before the Treasury's authority to borrow funds runs out.

If approved by the Senate in a noon EDT (1600 GMT) vote, President Barack Obama would sign the bill into law shortly afterward.

"Nothing in the congressional compromise reached over the weekend makes a significant dent in our $1.5 trillion deficit," Gross wrote in his widely followed newsletter, published on the Newport Beach, California-based firm's website.

"Trillions of further spending cuts, and yes trillions of tax hikes, are necessary to stabilize our "official" debt/GDP ratio of 90 percent or so," Gross said.

DAMOCLES SWORD

The plan approved by the House on Monday would raise the borrowing limit by enough to last into 2013. It calls for $2.1 trillion in spending cuts spread over 10 years and creates a congressional committee to recommend a deficit-reduction package by late November.

Gross noted that the deal, citing Office of Management and Budget estimates, will cut future deficits at most by 0.5 percent, which "comes with no new taxes and a continuation of the belief that we don't have to pay for our trespasses.

"In addition to an existing nearly $10 trillion of outstanding Treasury debt, the U.S. has a near-unfathomable $66 trillion of future liabilities at 'net present cost'," Gross said.

He said there are four ways to reduce future liabilities: Balance the budget and/or grow out of the deficit; unexpected inflation; currency depreciation; and financial repression via low/negative real interest rates.

PIMCO is forecasting economic growth closer to 2 percent rather than 3 percent, making it more difficult to grow the country out of its deficits.

"So reduce that $66 trillion if you care, but the subjective remainder still hangs over financial markets like a Damocles sword," Gross wrote.

Gross said investors should look at countries that have "cleaner 'dirty shirts' and higher real interest rates: Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Germany come to mind."

The focus for equities and fixed-income investments should be "shaded" away from U.S. dollar-based indexes and toward developing nations with stronger growth prospects.

"Purchase commodity-based real assets before reserve surplus nations do. And above all, don't be lulled to sleep by congressional lawmakers that promise a change in Washington," Gross said.

The Total Return Fund is up 4.30 percent year-to-date, after returning 8.84 percent in 2010. Gross helps oversee $1.28 trillion in assets as co-chief investment officer at PIMCO. He increased the fund's stake in non-U.S. debt in June to 13 percent from 10 percent.