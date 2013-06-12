PIMCO Total Return Fund cuts U.S. Treasury holdings in May

June 11 PIMCO Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, decreased its U.S. Treasuries holdings in May by 2 percentage points to 37 percent, data from the firm's website showed on Tuesday.

The fund, which has roughly $285.2 billion in assets and is run by Bill Gross, had previously increased those Treasury holdings in April to 39 percent from 33 percent the previous month.

In his May investment letter to clients, Gross said that Treasuries "are better than the alternative (cash) as long as central banks and dollar reserve countries (China, Japan) continue to participate."

Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $2.04 trillion in assets under management at the end of March, according to the firm's website.

The fund also showed a decrease in its holdings of investment-grade credit to 6 percent in May from 7 percent and cut its holdings of debt issued in developed markets outside the United States to 7 percent from 10 percent.

The fund, which is the flagship of Newport Beach, California-based PIMCO, slightly decreased its holdings of emerging market securities to 7 percent in May from 8 percent in April. The fund also showed a decrease in municipal holdings to 4 percent in May from 5 percent.

PIMCO said on its website that the fund's holdings of U.S. Treasury debt includes Treasury notes, bonds, futures and inflation-protected securities.