NEW YORK Aug 26 Pimco Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn said a September Federal Reserve interest-rate hike is no longer the Newport Beach, California company's base-case scenario.

"It's not off the table, but it is not our base case," Ivascyn told Reuters. "We still think there is an initial rate increase before year end." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)