2015年 5月 14日 星期四 23:52 BJT

Pimco global equities CIO Maisonneuve leaving firm -statement

May 14 Pimco's global equities Chief Investment Officer Virginie Maisonneuve will be leaving the firm, the company said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting By David Gaffen, Editing by Franklin Paul)
