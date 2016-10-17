版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 17日 星期一 22:27 BJT

MOVES-Pimco names Alice Cavalier senior vice president

Oct 17 Pimco, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE, named Alice Cavalier senior vice president in its alternatives team.

Cavalier, who will be based in London, will focus on the analysis of stressed and distressed investments in Europe.

She joins from Bayside Capital, an affiliate of private equity firm HIG Capital. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐