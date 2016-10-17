MOVES-Pimco names Alice Cavalier senior vice president

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Pimco, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE, named Alice Cavalier senior vice president in its alternatives team.
Cavalier, who will be based in London, will focus on the analysis of stressed and distressed investments in Europe.
She joins from Bayside Capital, an affiliate of private equity firm HIG Capital. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.