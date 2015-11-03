版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 4日 星期三 05:33 BJT

Pimco Total Return fund posts $1.6 bln net outflows in October

Nov 3 Pacific Investment Management Co's flagship fund in October posted its smallest monthly cash withdrawal this year at $1.6 billion, according to the Newport Beach, Calif-firm's website on Tuesday.

The Pimco Total Return Fund, which delivered a net after fee return of 1.01 percent year-to-date through October 31st, had assets under management of $93.7 billion as of the end of October. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

