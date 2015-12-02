Pimco Total Return fund posts $1.5 bln net outflows in November

NEW YORK Dec 2 Pacific Investment Management Co's flagship fund in November posted its smallest monthly cash withdrawal this year at $1.5 billion, according to the Newport Beach, California firm's website on Wednesday.

The Pimco Total Return Fund, which posted a net after-fee loss of 0.12 percent in November, had assets under management of $91.9 billion as of the end of November. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)