Pimco Total Return fund posts $1.5 bln net outflows in November

Fruitless search for MH370 could mean bountiful catches for fishermen
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
NEW YORK Dec 2 Pacific Investment Management Co's flagship fund in November posted its smallest monthly cash withdrawal this year at $1.5 billion, according to the Newport Beach, California firm's website on Wednesday.
The Pimco Total Return Fund, which posted a net after-fee loss of 0.12 percent in November, had assets under management of $91.9 billion as of the end of November. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)