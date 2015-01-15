Pimco's flagship fund ups US govt-related holdings to over 43 pct in Dec

Jan 14 The Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the
world's largest bond funds, ended December with an increase in
U.S. government-related holdings and nearly dumped all its
holdings of developed countries' foreign currencies-denominated
government bonds.
The Pimco Total Return Fund had 43.19 percent exposure in
U.S. government-related securities in December, up from 37
percent the previous month, according to the Newport Beach,
California-based firm's website.
U.S. government-related securities may include nominal and
inflation-protected Treasuries, Treasury futures and options,
agencies, FDIC-guaranteed and government-guaranteed corporate
securities, and interest rate swaps.
Pimco reported last week that its flagship Total Return Fund
posted a 20th straight month of outflows in December. Pimco
reported outflows of $19.4 billion for the month for that fund.
The fund's assets were $143.4 billion at the end of
December, less than half the peak of nearly $293 billion hit in
2013.
The Pimco Total Return Fund slashed its holdings in non-U.S.
developed debt to 0.07 percent in December from 6 percent in
November and 12 percent at the end of October. While it
marginally increased its exposure in U.S. credit to 13.56
percent in December.
The fund also increased its exposure in mortgages, its
second biggest holdings next to U.S. government-related bonds,
to 25.43 percent in December from 23 percent in November.
In December, the fund's exposure in emerging markets rose to
17.67 percent from 16 percent in the earlier month, Pimco said.
Management turmoil at Pimco spooked many investors last
year, with then Chief Executive Mohamed El-Erian leaving amid
reports of acrimony with firm co-founder Bill Gross.
In September, Gross himself shocked markets by leaving Pimco
for smaller rival Janus Capital, which prompted a spike
in outflows.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)