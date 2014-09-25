U.S. probe into Pimco's ETF separate from wider disclosure scrutiny -Bloomberg

UPDATE 1-Zodiac aims to complete Safran deal, CEO offers resignation
* Says core profit could fall to 200-220 mln euros this year (Adds details from conference call)
Sept 24 The probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision into Pimco's Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund is separate from a wider scrutiny of disclosures in the ETF industry, Bloomberg said on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The investigation is about whether bond fund manager Pimco inflated the returns of its Total Return ETF, which is run by founder Bill Gross.
The issues being probed by the SEC include whether the ETF bought investments at discounted prices while relying on higher valuations for the assets when the fund calculated the value of its holdings, the Bloomberg report said. (bloom.bg/1qwbwg6)
Pimco and its owner, Allianz, Europe's biggest insurer, confirmed the probe after a report in the Wall Street Journal said the SEC investigation into the $3.6 billion ETF has been going on for at least a year but has picked up pace in recent weeks.
Pimco was not immediately available for comment but earlier on Wednesday said it was cooperating with the SEC.
(Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Says core profit could fall to 200-220 mln euros this year (Adds details from conference call)
April 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 point at 7,238 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BARCLAYS: British bank Barclays Plc faces shareholder revolt over whistleblower inquiry after a corporate governance firm advised shareholders not to back his re-election to the board, The Times reported on Friday. (http://bit.ly/2qdvJ63) * BP: BP Plc was restoring production on Thursday afternoon at two crude distillation units at its 4
PARIS, April 28 French drugmaker Sanofi reported higher-than-expected first-quarter profits on Friday, buoyed by its specialty care division Genzyme, by vaccines, and by consumer products acquired from Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim.