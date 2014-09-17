UPDATE 1-Pimco's head of emerging market equities Masha Gordon departs

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
LONDON, Sept 17 Pimco's London-based emerging market equities head Masha Gordon has left the giant U.S. asset management firm "to pursue other interests", the company confirmed on Wednesday.
In a statement, Pimco said Virginie Maisonneuve, who is the company's Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Equities, is running the emerging markets equity strategy following Gordon's departure.
Gordon joined Pimco in 2010 from Goldman Sachs' asset management arm where she had worked on emerging markets equity strategies since 2003. Early in her career she worked as a journalist in the Moscow bureau of The Washington Post.
A source at Pimco said Gordon had left two weeks ago.
Maisonneuve joined Pimco last year from British fund manager Schroders, succeeding Neel Kashkari as head of the firm's equities business who left to pursue a career in politics.
Since the abrupt departure of Mohamed El-Erian in January, Pimco has undergone a leadership shake-up that has included the hire of Paul McCulley, managing director and chief economist, a new role for the Newport Beach, California, firm.
Pimco, which oversees $1.97 trillion in assets as of June 30, has hired senior talent across its broad investment platform throughout this year.
In June, Pimco hired Geraldine Sundstrom, formerly of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP, as a managing director and money manager, based in Pimco's London office.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co