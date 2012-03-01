Pimco's new ETF may lure advisers to active funds

* Advisers who never used active ETFs now considering
* First day volume indicates good start
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, March 1 PIMCO's much-anticipated
Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, which started
trading on Thursday, could help change investor perceptions and
propel the nascent actively managed ETF industry.
Actively managed ETFs make up just a fraction of the overall
$1 trillion ETF industry, but experts say that having the Bill
Gross name attached to an active ETF may attract new investors.
"If this does well because of the structural differences
that an ETF offers, I may consider actively managed ETFs in the
future," said Ronald Scott Colson, president of Colson Financial
Group Inc, an independent financial adviser who only uses index
ETFs.
Thursday's trading volume showed there was interest and
liquidity in the ETF. By 2 p.m. trading in New York, the ETF had
already traded more than 230,000 shares.
The top 200 most traded ETFs trade 335,000 shares daily on
average, according to Morningstar Inc.
Pimco first announced that it would launch an ETF version of
its $252 billion Pimco Total Return Fund last year,
causing many industry experts to speculate that it may spark
growth in the actively managed ETF industry.
The majority of the $1.2 trillion in ETF assets are in
index-based ETFs, which are passively managed to follow the
performance of their indices.
Actively managed ETFs, which have just about $4.79 billion,
have a manager trading the portfolio, but unlike mutual funds,
their trades can be seen by all investors on a real-time basis.
As a result, many fund companies have been hesitant to launch
actively managed ETFs for fear that outsiders will front run
their trades.
Speaking from his office in Newport Beach, Calif. after the
opening of the market Thursday, Gross, founder and manager of
the world's biggest bond fund, said he expects the ETF to prove
that active management works in ETFs.
"If it does as well as the Total Return Fund has done over
25 years, then instead of an index yield on the bond market
which is about 2 percent ... investors can look forward to, not
with a guarantee, but look forward to a three to four percent
yield," Gross told CNBC.
Financial advisers, even those who have been loyal to ETFs,
also have been skeptical of whether actively-managed ETFs make
sense.
"I am just not sure that the ETF structure has been good for
active management because everyone can see what the manager is
doing," said Rich Romey, president of ETF Portfolio Partners
Inc, a registered investment adviser with $80 million in assets
under management.
But Romey, like other advisers, said that the Pimco ETF may
be the one to change his mind on actively managed ETFs.
"It goes against our philosophy of using all index-based
ETFs, but it's Bill Gross and it's fixed income," he said. Romey
said he will watch the Pimco Total Return ETF over the next six
months to see how it performs before making a decision.
Similarly, Colson said he would wait until the fund has at
least $100 million in assets before considering it. Colson said
he might use the ETF as a venue for clients who want to park
money in an ETF.
It may makes sense for investors to wait a bit before
jumping in to make sure the ETF's performance matches everyone's
expectations, analysts said. Unlike the mutual fund, the ETF
will not be allowed to use derivatives, causing some concern
about how well the ETF will track the mutual fund's performance
.
Gross attracted some unwanted attention last year when his
fund's performance stumbled related to his decision to bet
against U.S. Treasuries. Investors pulled $5 billion form the
fund last year.
But for financial advisers who expect interest rates to rise
in the near future, the Pimco Total Return ETF can be a cheaper
way to access Bill Gross, said Tom Lydon, president of Global
Trend Investments, a registered investment adviser and editor of
ETFTrends.com.
The ETF will cost 55 basis points, near half of what retail
shares of the mutual fund cost.
Although Lydon's own personal strategy calls for him to
apply his own active management using index ETFs, he said he is
considering using the Pimco Total Return ETF for clients who
just need a place to park money for awhile.
"If we see higher rates, we think Bill Gross can ride the
waves," he said.