PIMCO fund's cash equivalents drops to negative 19 pct

NEW YORK Oct 11 The PIMCO Total Return fund
(PTTRX.O), the world's largest bond fund, increased its
exposure to mortgages in September and showed a dramatic drop
in cash equivalents and money market securities for the same
period, according to its website on Tuesday.
Pacific Investment Management Co. said the Total Return
Fund, run by Bill Gross who holds the title of co-chief
investment officer of the Newport Beach, Calif. firm, increased
exposure to mortgages in September to 38 percent from 32
percent in August.
Equally noticeable was the Total Return Fund's dramatic
drop in cash equivalents and money market securities of
negative 19 percent in September from negative 9 percent in
August, the website showed.
PIMCO officials declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Diane
Craft)