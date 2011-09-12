PIMCO's Gross boosts Treasuries to 16 pct in flagship fund

| NEW YORK, Sept 12
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Bill Gross, the manager of
the world's largest bond fund, increased exposure to Treasuries
dramatically in August, reflecting his view of the rising risks
of recession in the United States.
According to PIMCO's website on Monday, Gross' $245 billion
Total Return Fund (PTTRX.O) held 16 percent in U.S. Treasuries
and Treasury-related securities as of the end of Aug. 31, up
from 10 percent as of the end of July.
In late August, Gross told Reuters that the precipitous
decline in Treasury yields reflected a high probability of
recession. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
note then dropped below 2 percent to 1.98 percent. On Monday,
the 10-year yield stood at 1.95 percent.
Treasuries "certainly reflect, in terms of their yields,
not only a potential for a recession, but the almost high
probability of recession and the result of lowering of
inflation -- that is key," Gross said in August.
The Government Treasury classification in Gross' flagship
fund includes fund holdings of U.S. Treasury notes, bonds,
futures and inflation-protected securities, Pacific Investment
Management Co said. In June, the Total Return fund held only 8
percent in U.S. Treasuries and Treasury-related securities.
Gross, who also helps oversee $1.2 trillion in assets as
co-chief investment officer at PIMCO, also increased the Total
Return fund's stake in non-U.S. debt and mortgages. In August,
non-U.S. debt accounted for 18 percent of the Total Return
portfolio, up from 13 percent in July. For its part, mortgages
accounted for 32 percent of the fund in August, up from 25
percent the previous month.
Gross made headlines earlier this year and came under heavy
criticism when it appeared he had ramped up a "short" position
in U.S. Treasuries, given the furious rally in the debt
securities.
But in May, it was revealed that PIMCO had been short
swaps. Swaps are an agreement between two parties to receive a
fixed rate of interest and pay a floating rate (three-month
LIBOR). In August, the Total Return fund reversed its short
position and had an exposure of 3 percent in swaps and liquid
rates.
Gross told the Financial Times in August that he felt like
"crying in his beer" for having bet so heavily against U.S.
government-related debt earlier this year.
PIMCO's representatives said they do not comment on
holdings.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Kenneth Barry)