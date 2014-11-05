Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund posts $4.5 bln outflow in Oct -Morningstar

NEW YORK Nov 5 The Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund posted $4.5 billion of outflows in October, bringing its year-to-date total of outflows to $13.6 billion, Morningstar said on Wednesday.

The Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund has seen assets under management drop by half since January to $13.8 billion, Morningstar added. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)