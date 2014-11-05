Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund posts $4.5 bln outflow in Oct -Morningstar

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
NEW YORK Nov 5 The Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund posted $4.5 billion of outflows in October, bringing its year-to-date total of outflows to $13.6 billion, Morningstar said on Wednesday.
The Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund has seen assets under management drop by half since January to $13.8 billion, Morningstar added. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015