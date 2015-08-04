Pine Brook to invest in oil explorer Red Bluff Resources -sources

Aug 4 Pine Brook Partners has agreed to invest up to $300 million in Red Bluff Resources Holdings LLC, an oil and gas exploration startup formed by the former management of RKI Exploration & Production, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The investment by Pine Brook, a New York-based private equity firm, underscores the war chest that buyout firms have built up to seize on opportunities created by a plunge in oil prices since last year.

Some $28 billion was raised by natural resources-focused private equity funds in the first half of the year, versus $20.1 billion for the entire 2014, according to market research firm Preqin.

The sources asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement on Wednesday. Pine Brook and Red Bluff declined to comment.

Private equity firms have been "seeding" oil and gas management teams with capital since the fall in the price of oil last year because valuations are low. The seeded companies can then put the money to work in exploration projects when they deem it economically viable.

Based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Red Bluff will invest in onshore oil and natural gas projects in the Mid-Continent and Permian basins, which include Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

In July, natural gas producer WPX Energy Inc agreed to buy privately held RKI for $2.35 billion, snapping up oil-rich assets in the Permian basin on the cheap amid a steep drop in crude prices. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)