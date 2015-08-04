Pine Brook to invest in oil explorer Red Bluff Resources -sources

Aug 4 Pine Brook Partners has agreed to invest
up to $300 million in Red Bluff Resources Holdings LLC, an oil
and gas exploration startup formed by the former management of
RKI Exploration & Production, according to two people familiar
with the matter.
The investment by Pine Brook, a New York-based private
equity firm, underscores the war chest that buyout firms have
built up to seize on opportunities created by a plunge in oil
prices since last year.
Some $28 billion was raised by natural resources-focused
private equity funds in the first half of the year, versus $20.1
billion for the entire 2014, according to market research firm
Preqin.
The sources asked not to be identified ahead of an official
announcement on Wednesday. Pine Brook and Red Bluff declined to
comment.
Private equity firms have been "seeding" oil and gas
management teams with capital since the fall in the price of oil
last year because valuations are low. The seeded companies can
then put the money to work in exploration projects when they
deem it economically viable.
Based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Red Bluff will invest in
onshore oil and natural gas projects in the Mid-Continent and
Permian basins, which include Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, New
Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
In July, natural gas producer WPX Energy Inc agreed
to buy privately held RKI for $2.35 billion, snapping up
oil-rich assets in the Permian basin on the cheap amid a steep
drop in crude prices.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)