UPDATE 2-Pinecrest to buy Spartan for about C$427 mln

* Offer values Spartan at C$5.12 per share
* Pinecrest shares fall 2 pct, Spartan shares down 5 pct
Nov 21 Light oil producer Pinecrest Energy Inc
will buy Spartan Oil Corp for about C$427
million ($428 million) to raise its output from reserves in
Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Pinecrest will offer 2.738 shares for each Spartan share,
valuing each Spartan share at C$5.12, the price it closed at on
Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Several small-sized Canadian energy companies have merged in
all-share deals for little or no premium to bulk up and cut
costs. In August, Guide Exploration Ltd agreed to be sold to
WestFire Energy Ltd for a discounted price of about C$198.2
million.
Spartan shares, having touched a life-high of C$5.59 earlier
in the day, were trading down 5 percent at C$4.86 on Wednesday
afternoon, while those of Pinecrest were down 2 percent at
C$1.83 on the Toronto Venture Exchange.
Pinecrest will own 51 percent of the yet-to-be-named new
company, which will be managed by its existing executive team
and will focus on the cardium light oil resource field in
central Alberta.
"Given the asset quality of these two companies, this will
be one of the premier names over the next few years," said
AltaCorp Capital analyst Jeremy McCrea.
Pinecrest estimated the combined company's average pro forma
2013 production at between 9,200 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boe/d) and 9,600 (boe/d). Pinecrest's second-quarter
production averaged 2,951 boe/d.
"We were looking for another one that has very similar
geological risks, same high netback but different geography so
we can diversify," Pinecrest Chief Executive Wade Becker said on
conference call with analysts.
Dundee Securities is the lead financial adviser to
Pinecrest, while TD Securities is acting as financial adviser to
Spartan.
The termination fee for the deal, which is anticipated to
close in January 2013, is set at C$12.5 million.