CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ping An's overseas investments impacted by China's capital outflow crackdown-CFO

(Corrects first paragraph to make clear CFO was referring to
Ping An's overseas investments and not specifically to M&As,
changes headline to reflect the same; makes clear in paragraph
seven and second bullet that Ping An is teaming up with private
equity firms and not strengthening partnership; changes
attribution to CFO in paragraph nine)
* Ping An CFO sees investment opportunities in U.S. and
Europe
* Ping An teaming up with Blackstone, others for outbound
deals
Dec 9 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd
, the country's second-largest insurer, has
seen some of its overseas investments impacted by Beijing's
measures to stem capital outflows, its group chief financial
officer (CFO) said on Friday.
After facing difficulties converting yuan into foreign
currencies and shifting capital offshore, Ping An is seeking to
raise debt capital in overseas markets in a bid to overcome the
funding issues, CFO Jason Yao said.
Ping An plans to sell U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and
borrow from banks offshore to finance its outbound deals, Yao
added.
"The Chinese government's move to tighten capital outflows
has an impact on Ping An in the short-term," Yao said, as it has
become more difficult to purchase foreign currency.
China has been stepping up measures to stem capital outflows
as it battles to reverse outflows that undermine its currency
and eat into its foreign exchange reserves. Record outbound M&As
from China this year has put deal flows under the spotlight.
Chinese regulators, however, reiterated on Tuesday that
there is "no change" in government policies to encourage Chinese
companies to "go global", according to a statement jointly
released by the National Development and Reform Commission,
Ministry of Commerce, the People's Bank of China and the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange.
Apart from seeking capital offshore, Yao said Ping An is
teaming up with foreign private equity firms and property funds,
including Blackstone Group LP, for its outbound deals.
A spokeswoman for Blackstone declined to comment.
Despite uncertainty due to Donald Trump's U.S. presidential
election win and Britain's vote to exit the European Union,
United States and Europe will remain the key markets for Ping
An's overseas investments. Ping An is targeting investments in
property, infrastructure and aviation leasing, Yao
said.
"Our investments in the U.S. are mainly financial
investments, which won't involve the national interests between
the U.S. and China."
"That [Trump Administration] won't change our investment
strategy in the U.S."
He added that the Shenzhen-based group has also run out of
quota for the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII)
programme, which enables registered Chinese financial
institutions to invest a limited amount of funds in foreign
financial assets. Ping An declined to disclose the size of its
QDII quota.
The financial conglomerate currently has about 5 percent of
its total insurance assets abroad, according to Yao. That is
well below the 15 percent cap imposed by China's insurance
regulator, giving it ample room to splurge. It plans to
gradually increase its overseas investments to 10 percent over
the next three to five years.
"Of course we want to increase our overseas investments. I
hope it's not a long-term."
(Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Christopher Cushing)