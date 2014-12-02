Alibaba, Tencent chairmen invest in China's Ping An Insurance

BEIJING Dec 2 The founders of Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd were
among a consortium of investors who purchased stakes in Ping An
Insurance Group Co of China Ltd in a
HK$36.5 billion ($4.7 billion) deal on Sunday, in one of the
largest Hong Kong share offerings of the year.
Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma was one of Ping An's new
backers, according to a person familiar with the matter. Tencent
Chairman Pony Ma also participated, according to domestic
financial news magazine Caijing.
A Tencent spokeswoman was not available to comment. A Ping
An spokeswoman could not be reached for comment.
The deal reinforces ties between China's second-largest
insurance company and two Internet giants that have been eyeing
finance as an area ripe for technological disruption. The three
firms collaborated previously, in 2013, to set up Zhong An
Online Property Insurance, China's first online insurance
seller.
Collectively known as the "Three Mas", the Alibaba and
Tencent chairmen, along with Ping An chairman Ma Mingzhe also
jointly invested in media production company Huayi Brothers
Media Corp last month.
Shares of Alibaba fell 5 percent on Monday in their steepest
one-day drop since their September listing. U.S. retailers on
the same day said Internet rivals such as Alibaba could
"decimate" local companies unless Congress closes tax loopholes
for online retailers.
($1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Matthew Miller and Gerry Shih)