UPDATE 3-U.S. FDA approves 'female Viagra' with strong warning

(Adds details on earlier FDA clashes with Sprout founders,
background)
By Toni Clarke and Ransdell Pierson
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Aug 18 The first drug to
treat low sexual desire in women won approval from U.S. health
regulators on Tuesday, but with a warning about potentially
dangerous low blood pressure and fainting side effects,
especially when taken with alcohol.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the pink pill, to
be sold under the brand name Addyi and made by privately held
Sprout Pharmaceuticals, will only be available through certified
and specially trained health care professionals and pharmacies
due to its safety issues.
Addyi, whose chemical name is flibanserin, is designed for
premenopausal women whose lack of sexual desire causes distress.
The condition is formally known as hypoactive sexual desire
disorder, or HSDD. The drug needs to be taken daily.
Addyi has been nicknamed the "female Viagra" even though it
does not work like Pfizer Inc's blockbuster Viagra pill
for men that in 1998 became the first approved drug for erectile
dysfunction.
"This is the biggest breakthrough in women's sexual health
since the advent of 'the Pill'" for contraception, The National
Consumers League said in a statement. "It validates (and)
legitimizes female sexuality as an important component of
health."
But Public Citizen, a consumer watchdog group that testified
against the drug earlier this year, predicted that Addyi will be
pulled from the market within a few years because of "serious
dangers to women, with little benefit" to them. "Unfortunately,
we haven't heard the last of this drug."
The FDA had twice rejected the Raleigh, North Carolina-based
firm's drug. But the latest decision comes after an advisory
panel concluded in June it should be approved with strict
measures in place to ensure patients are fully aware of the
risks.
Sprout officials could not immediately be reached for
comment
The news sent shares of Palatin Technologies, which
is creating a rival drug for HSDD, up about 30 percent to $1.21
in extended trade.
Palatin's experimental treatment called bremelanotide is now
in late-stage trials and works differently from Addyi. It
attempts to activate certain brain pathways.
Palatin in a statement late Tuesday said its drug, if
approved, would only be taken as needed, not on a daily basis
like Addyi, thereby providing women "greater control and
flexibility in their treatment."
Unlike Viagra, which affects blood flow to the genitals,
Addyi is meant to activate sexual impulses in the brain. It is
similar to a class of other drugs known as selective serotonin
reuptake inhibitors, or SSRI's, that include antidepressants
such as Prozac.
Women who took Addyi in a clinical study had an increase of
about one sexually satisfying event per month compared with
those taking a placebo. Advocates claim that increase is
meaningful. Critics say the small benefit is outweighed by the
drug's risks.
SEVERE SIDE EFFECTS
Addyi will come with a prominent "boxed warning" about side
effects, including among people with liver impairment or who
take Addyi with alcohol or with medicines known as CYP3A4
inhibitors that include certain steroids.
Originally developed by Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim under
its chemical name flibanserin, it was first rejected by the FDA
in 2010 after an advisory panel said the benefits did not
outweigh the risks. Sprout acquired the drug, conducted
additional studies and resubmitted the application. In 2013, the
FDA rejected it again.
The rejection sparked a lobbying campaign by Sprout, aided
by some women's groups who accused the FDA of gender bias
because it had approved Viagra for men - a charge the FDA
vigorously rejected.
The FDA approved Addyi despite a rocky relationship in
recent years with the founders of Sprout.
The chief executive of Sprout, Cindy Whitehead, co-founded
the company with her husband Robert Whitehead in 2011 after
selling another small drugmaker they had founded called Slate
Pharmaceuticals which had received repeated warnings from the
FDA about its marketing tactics.
Slate marketed an implantable testosterone pellet for men
with low levels of the male sexual hormone, called Testopel.
In one FDA warning letter, issued on March 24, 2010, the FDA
said Slate had improperly inferred on its Testopel website and
in a video that the testosterone product could help patients
with depression, erectile dysfunction, diabetes and HIV.
The Whiteheads could not be reached for comment late on
Tuesday about Addyi's approval and their earlier encounters with
the FDA.
(Additional reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by
Bernard Orr)