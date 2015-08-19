"Female Viagra" seen more a pace-setter than moneymaker

Aug 19 The first U.S. treatment for low sexual
desire in women, dubbed "female Viagra," is more likely to help
build a market for better future rival drugs than achieve the
sales seen for Pfizer Inc's famous little blue pill for
men, industry experts said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration late on Tuesday
approved the drug, called Addyi, for pre-menopausal women. The
agency had previously rejected the treatment twice over concerns
it did not provide a significant enough benefit to outweigh its
risks, but came under pressure from advocacy groups who argued
that women were unfairly denied access to the therapy.
When Addyi is introduced in mid-October by privately held
Sprout Pharmaceuticals, it will carry strong warnings that it
can cause severely low blood pressure and fainting, especially
when used with alcohol, and pose serious risk to those with
liver impairment or who take a class of drugs that include some
steroids. It must be taken daily.
The dangers will likely deter many women since Addyi in
clinical trials was associated with an increase of only one
sexually satisfying sexual event per month, said Raghuram
Selvaraju, managing director of brokerage H.C. Wainwright & Co.
"This drug is not going to provide a dramatic or meaningful
improvement to a woman's sex life, so why would you take it with
all these side effects?" said Selvaraju, who predicted Addyi
will achieve peak annual U.S. sales of $100 million.
That's a far cry from the $1.3 billion in annual U.S. sales
for Viagra, Pfizer's erectile dysfunction drug that was approved
in 1998 and has blazed the path for lucrative rivals, including
Eli Lilly and Co's Cialis.
There will be some pent-up demand for Addyi for perhaps six
months, but then patients and doctors will abandon the drug as
side effects pile up, Selvaraju predicted.
"When all is said and done, revenues from Addyi may wind up
barely covering the costs of developing it," he said.
Len Yaffe, managing director of healthcare hedge fund Kessef
Capital Management, predicts Addyi's side effects and slight
efficacy will prevent its annual sales from topping $300
million.
"I don't expect it to become a Viagra for women," he said.
"The most important thing is that it will open the door for
approval of other drugs" to treat the condition, formally known
as hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). Sprout estimates
that up to 10 percent of U.S. women have the condition.
The price of Addyi has not been announced, but company
officials on Wednesday said insurers are likely to require
monthly co-payments of about $30 to $75, similar to those for
Viagra.
An experimental treatment from Palatin Technologies,
called bremelanotide, acts more quickly than Addyi. Like Viagra,
it is taken only as needed and has been well tolerated, and it
could capture up to $1 billion in annual sales if successful in
ongoing late-stage trials, Yaffe said. That prospect could
prompt a large drugmaker to buy Palatin or license its drug, he
added.
Sprout executives said they plan to expand the market for
Addyi by seeking approval outside the United States, but
declined to speculate when. Having already studied Addyi in
postmenopausal women, a potentially larger market, the company
said it expects to seek approval for that indication in the
future.
Dr. Rebecca Zucconi, a gynecologist and assistant professor
at Quinnipiac University, said Addyi, while not a highly
impressive drug, provides an alternative to the counseling and
psychotherapy that have been a mainstay of treatment for women
with low sexual desire.
"Hopefully we'll have several other options down the road"
for women, she said. Addyi "is the first, and if it opens up the
conversation, that's a good thing."
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Bernard Orr)