Nov 14 Pinnacle Foods Inc said it would buy privately held Canadian plant-based protein food maker Garden Protein International Inc for C$175 million ($153.9 million).

Pinnacle said the deal, which would include a plant in Vancouver and nearly 250 employees, is expected to close on Friday.

The company will fund the buyout with cash in hand.

($1 = 1.1375 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)