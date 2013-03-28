版本:
Pinnacle Foods opens up 11 pct in NYSE trading

March 28 Shares of packaged foods maker Pinnacle Foods Inc rose 11 percent in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday.

Shares opened at $22.26 after the Blackstone Group LP backed company raised $580 million in its initial public offering. The IPO values the company at around $2.3 billion.

Pinnacle Foods shares priced at $20, at the top of their expected range of $18 to $20.
