版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五 20:15 BJT

Pinnacle Entertainment to buy Ameristar Casinos for about $869 mln

Dec 21 Casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment Inc will acquire peer Ameristar Casinos Inc for about $869 million.

Pinnacle said it would pay $26.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of 20 percent over Ameristar Casinos closing price on Thursday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐