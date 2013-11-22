版本:
RESEARCH ALERT-Pinnacle Foods: Janney raises fair value

Nov 22 : * Pinnacle Foods Inc : Janney raises fair value to $33 from $30; rating

buy * Campbell Soup Co : Janney cuts fair value to $38 from $46; rating

neutral For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA
