UPDATE 1-Pinnacle Foods to buy Unilever's Wish-Bone salad dressing business

Aug 12 Packaged foods company Pinnacle Foods Inc
said it would buy Unilever Plc's Wish-Bone salad
dressings business for $580 million to expand its range of
branded food products.
Pinnacle, home to labels such as Birds Eye and Duncan Hines,
said that it expected a tax benefit of about $125 million
because the all-cash deal was structured as an asset purchase.
Pinnacle, which went public in March, said it would fund the
deal with cash on hand and debt.
The portfolio being acquired includes a broad range of
liquid and dry-mix salad dressing flavors under the Wish-Bone
and Western brand names, Pinnacle said on Monday.
Unilever will continue to manufacture the brands for now
under a third-party agreement.
The deal is the latest sale of a well-known food brand by
Uniliver, which is focusing on higher-growth food labels such as
Knorr and Hellmann's and personal care brands such as Dove, Lux
and Rexona. It sold its Skippy peanut butter business to Hormel
Foods Corp for $700 million in January.
BofA Merrill Lynch is advising Pinnacle, whose shares closed
at $25.46 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.