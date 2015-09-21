Symrise to buy perfume ingredients maker Pinova for $397 mln

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Germany's Symrise agreed to buy Pinova Holdings, a U.S. maker of perfume ingredients from natural sources, for $397 million to bolster its fragrance ingredients business.
The German fragrance and flavour maker said in a statement on Monday it expects to achieve annual synergy effects worth 20 million euros ($22.6 million) from the deal by 2020.
Subject to conditions to be met within 12 months, the seller will receive a premium of $20 million, it added.
Symrise, which is a major supplier of menthols, said that Pinova also makes cooling substances that go into oral care products in combination with menthol-based products.
($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.