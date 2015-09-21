版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 21日 星期一 19:20 BJT

Symrise to buy perfume ingredients maker Pinova for $397 mln

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Germany's Symrise agreed to buy Pinova Holdings, a U.S. maker of perfume ingredients from natural sources, for $397 million to bolster its fragrance ingredients business.

The German fragrance and flavour maker said in a statement on Monday it expects to achieve annual synergy effects worth 20 million euros ($22.6 million) from the deal by 2020.

Subject to conditions to be met within 12 months, the seller will receive a premium of $20 million, it added.

Symrise, which is a major supplier of menthols, said that Pinova also makes cooling substances that go into oral care products in combination with menthol-based products.

($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐