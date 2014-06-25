UK's Velocys buys U.S. gas-to-liquid developer

BRIEF-Chevron announces sale of wholly-owned Bangladesh units
* Entered into an agreement to sell shares of its wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries operating in Bangladesh to Himalaya Energy Co. Ltd
* Velocys buys Pinto Energy in United States
* Pinto is developing plant in Ohio
LONDON, June 25 Gas-to-liquid technology developer Velocys Plc has acquired U.S.-based Pinto Energy for an undisclosed sum, the British company said on Wednesday.
Velocys develops technology to produce cleaner fuels from both conventional and renewable sources such as bio-waste.
Due to a surge in natural gas production in the United States, several firms are turning it into lubricant base oils or transport fuels through a technology known as gas-to-liquid refining.
Pinto Energy is a small-scale gas-to-liquid developer which is developing a plant near the port of Ashtabula in Ohio to convert natural gas from the Marcellus shale region into solvents, lubricants and low-carbon transport fuels.
The facility will initially have a capacity of 2,800 barrels per day (bpd), but that could be expanded to 10,000 bpd, Velocys said.
The acquisition of Pinto Energy is a key stepping stone for commercial growth, Velocys Chief Executive Roy Lipski said in a statement. "Our primary mandate remains technology leadership in smaller scale gas-to-liquids," he added. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Holmes)
* Entered into an agreement to sell shares of its wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries operating in Bangladesh to Himalaya Energy Co. Ltd
FRANKFURT, April 24 The table below details the building plans of Germany's power plant operators based on information gathered by industry association BDEW and presented at the annual Hanover industrial fair on Monday. BDEW, which mainly represents power-generating utilities, said 55 units representing around 25,332 megawatts (MW) of capacity could be built in theory. But at the moment, BDEW members have cast doubts on plans for many units due to the largely unprofitable
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, April 24 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) announced a takeover of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS on Monday, adding more than 200 planes to its fleet.