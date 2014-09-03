Japan's Pioneer in final stage of sale of DJ equipment unit -sources

BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
TOKYO, Sept 3 Japanese car electronics maker Pioneer Corp is in the final stage of selling its disc-jockey equipment business, which could fetch about 60 billion yen ($570 million), two people with knowledge of the transaction said.
Pioneer has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to handle the sale, said the sources, asking not to be named because the process has not been made public.
Global private equity firms are among the final bidders, they added.
Pioneer, which is selling off non-core assets to focus on the automotive electronics business, in June agreed to sell most of its loss-making audio-video operations to a consortium comprising Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia and audio equipment maker Onkyo Corp. That deal has yet to close.
The DJ equipment business, which makes speakers and mixing equipment, was profitable in the latest financial year to March, a source familiar with the matter said.
Pioneer and Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment. (1 US dollar = 104.9300 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 19 Northern Alberta's oil sands producers and communities are stepping up preparations for wildfire season to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating blaze that shut in more than a quarter of Canadian crude output and left thousands homeless.
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange