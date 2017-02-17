Pioneer Energy's posts smaller quarterly loss

Feb 17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp, which provides contract land drilling services, posted a smaller quarterly loss, helped by a rise in demand.

The company said its net loss narrowed to $36.1 million, or 53 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $48.3 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell nearly 32 percent to $71.5 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)