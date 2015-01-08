Pioneer says four rig contracts terminated

BRIEF-Alacer gold announces first quarter 2017 operating and financial results
* Alacer Gold announces first quarter 2017 operating and financial results
Jan 8 Pioneer Energy Services Corp said it received early termination notices for contracts for four rigs in the first quarter, as oil companies continue to cut back on capital spending.
The company also said it expected to idle seven more rigs in the next month, with two more going offline by the end of the quarter. (bit.ly/14yJHRN)
Pioneer said it expected 89 percent of its rigs to be utilized in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Alacer Gold announces first quarter 2017 operating and financial results
* Western Refining Logistics reports first quarter 2017 results
May 2 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 25.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.