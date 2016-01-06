Pioneer's stock sale not an option for all US shale companies

Jan 6 An unexpected $1.4 billion equity raising by Pioneer Natural Resources means the fittest U.S. shale oil producers can still tap capital markets even as highly indebted ones struggle to raise cash, experts said on Wednesday.

The stock offering on Tuesday was about two times oversubscribed, a sign of healthy demand in a sector stung by the worst oil price crash in seven years, according to a source familiar with the matter.

That is in part because Pioneer is known for its low debt load, high-quality acreage in the oily Permian Basin of West Texas and aggressive derivatives program that helps it sell most of its oil well above spot prices, now around $34 a barrel.

The proceeds from the sale will help fund up to $2.6 billion in capital spending next year on new wells to raise output 10-15 percent while many companies are retrenching or halting drilling.

While a few other companies such as EOG Resources are considered as healthy as Pioneer, the Pioneer sale will not open an equity market that constricted for many of its more indebted peers in mid-2015, when an oil price fall curtailed record issuance.

"Is (this) a prelude to a repeat of last year's massive first quarter equity wave? We don't believe so," analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt said on Wednesday.

Highly indebted firms will continue to have a tough time accessing the market.

"This is not the signal that the flood gates are open," said the source, adding that highly leveraged firms cannot do what Pioneer did.

Some analysts said Pioneer was being proactive by raising cash now, perhaps a tacit admission by management that oil prices may not recover anytime soon.

"We view this as a clearly pre-emptive move," Nomura analysts said.

Pioneer's shares fell sharply on Wednesday to $116 each as the addition of 12 million shares was dilutive by 8 percent.

But analysts at Cowen and Company said Pioneer could be valued at $190 a share if new wells continue to show signs of rising productivity.

The company's extensive hedges, which cover 85 percent of 2016 output, also appear to have helped it keep drilling rigs running and avoid paying some expensive breakup fees that are routine across the industry.

Pioneer has long-term rig supply contracts that have penalties built in should the company try to cancel early, regulatory filings show.

Pioneer did not have an immediate comment. (Reporting By Mike Stone, Ernest Scheyder and Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Cynthia Osterman)