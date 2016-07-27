Fracker Pioneer posts wider second-quarter loss on derivatives

HOUSTON, July 27 U.S. oil producer Pioneer
Natural Resources Co posted a second-quarter net loss on
Wednesday that widened from a year earlier on noncash
mark-to-market losses for derivatives it uses to insulate its
revenues from volatile oil prices.
Pioneer, known as one of the most efficient oil producers in
the Permian Basin of West Texas, said its second quarter net
loss was $268 million, or $1.63 per diluted share. Excluding
derivatives, the adjusted loss was $37 million, or $0.22 a
diluted share.
