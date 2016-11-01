UPDATE 1-Pioneer Natural profit misses Street despite output jump

(Adds earning comparison, price and expense information, stock
movement)
Nov 1 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as an
increase in the average selling price and sales of its oil
failed to offset higher expenses.
Pioneer boosted its 2016 production forecast slightly and
increased its hedging program for 2017, highlighting executives'
optimism that the oil market has reached a kind of equilibrium
after more than two years of uncertainty.
The company posted a third-quarter net income of $22
million, or 13 cents per share, compared to $646 million, or
$4.27 per share, in the year-ago period, which included a
one-time gain from asset sales.
Analysts expected earnings of 16 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Average sales volumes rose 13 percent to 238,878 barrels of
oil equivalent per day. Pioneer exported 610,000 barrels of oil
from the Permian Basin of West Texas to Europe during the
quarter, executives said.
The average price Pioneer received for its oil and natural
gas rose 2 percent to $29.24 per barrel of oil equivalent.
Still, the company's expenses rose about 1 percent during
the quarter.
Scott Sheffield, Pioneer's outgoing chief executive, said he
expects the company to be cash flow neutral by 2018 if oil
prices stay near $55 per barrel.
Shares fell 1 percent to $179.15 in after-hours trading on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)