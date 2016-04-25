Pioneer Natural's quarterly loss widens on cheap oil prices

BRIEF-BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO REPORTS 14.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS
* REPORTS 14.12 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2iWQuA0) Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, April 25 Oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Monday its first-quarter loss widened as the price it received for its crude fell more than 30 percent.
The company posted a net loss of $267 million, or $1.65 per share, compared with a net loss of $78 million, or 52 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Production rose 3 percent sequentially to 222,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Much of the company's output comes from parts of the Permian shale formation in West Texas. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.
LIMA, Jan 23 The government of Peru said on Monday that it will not compensate an Odebrecht-led consortium for investments made in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project after it rescinds the contract over a missed financing deadline.