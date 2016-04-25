UPDATE 1-Pioneer Natural posts quarterly loss, keeps budget plans

(Adds earning comparisons, forecast)
HOUSTON, April 25 Oil producer Pioneer Natural
Resources Co reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly
loss on Monday as the company successfully slashed costs to
offset a more than 30 percent drop in the price it received for
its crude.
Like many of its peers, Pioneer has had to grapple with how
best to handle the more-than 60 percent drop in oil prices
since 2014, a decline that has eroded profitability
throughout the industry.
Pioneer has cut operations in some areas, including the
Eagle Ford shale in east Texas, but kept drilling in the Permian
shale formation in West Texas, where it is one of the largest
operators and has a cheaper cost of production.
The company posted a first quarter net loss of $267 million,
or $1.65 per share, compared with a net loss of $78 million, or
52 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding a loss on hedging and other one-time items, the
company lost 64 cents per share. By that measure, analysts
expected a loss of 78 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production rose 3 percent sequentially to 222,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day.
The company slashed its average production costs and other
expenditures during the quarter, helping to preserve cash.
Pioneer kept intact plans to spend $2 billion on capital
projects, much of which will be spent in the Permian basin.
Unlike most peers, the company isn't relying on debt to fund
that budget, but rather a combination of cash flow and asset
sales.
The company plans to bring 230 Permian wells online this
year.
"We have the financial flexibility to prudently manage
through the current commodity price downturn and quickly ramp up
drilling activity when prices improve," Chief Executive Scott
Sheffield said in a press release.
The company plans a conference call to discuss quarterly
results on Tuesday morning.
Shares of Dallas-based Pioneer, considered one of the
leaders in the U.S. shale oil industry, closed Monday at
$153.33, up about 22 percent so far this year.
