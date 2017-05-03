Shale producer Pioneer Natural posts smaller loss

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 U.S. shale oil company Pioneer Natural Resources Co on Wednesday reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by higher crude prices and increased production.
Pioneer's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $42 million, or 25 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $267 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.
The Dallas-based company's revenue more than doubled to $1.47 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.