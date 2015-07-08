UPDATE 1-Pioneer says increasing drilling activity as planned

(Adds details on WPX plan, background)
July 8 U.S. shale exploration and production
company Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Wednesday
it is increasing drilling activity in Texas following the sale
of its stake in an Eagle Ford shale pipeline and processing
business.
The Dallas company's optimism stands out in a market
unnerved by a 15 percent drop in crude prices since late June.
Pioneer Chief Executive Scott Sheffield told Reuters in April
that his company would start adding rigs this month if market
conditions warranted more drilling.
"Our strong balance sheet, combined with a strong
derivatives position for 2015 and 2016, provides us with the
financial firepower to ramp up drilling activity," Sheffield
said in a statement.
North Dakota oil producer WPX Energy Inc said last
month it would add two drilling rigs later this year, a decision
that is unchanged despite the recent crude oil price drop.
Half a dozen or so other companies in the crowded U.S. shale
industry have indicated they may add rigs but have so far not
made definite moves as they wait to see where crude prices
settle.
Pioneer said it has already added two drilling rigs in the
Permian Basin this month and plans to add an average of two per
month during the balance of the year as long as the crude oil
price "remains constructive," the company said.
The increased drilling is not expected to have a big impact
on 2015 production, which had been forecast to grow more than 10
percent, but it will push capital spending up $350 million to
$2.2 billion, the company said.
More rigs are planned for early next year. Pioneer said it
plans to add eight horizontal rigs in Texas shale basins,
bringing the total rig count to 36, or the same number it had
before the price of oil collapsed by more than half.
Pioneer, which owned 50.1 percent of the Eagle Ford pipeline
and processing business before the sale, said its share of the
proceeds from Enterprise Product Partners LP is $530
million at closing and about $500 million a year after closing.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Ernest Scheyder in
Williston, North Dakota; Editing by Richard Chang)