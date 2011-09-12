S.Africa to decide on Pioneer, Pannar Seed merger

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 South Africa's competition
regulator will from Monday start hearing an appeal on the
proposed merger of Pioneer Hi-Bred, the agricultural unit of
U.S. chemicals group DuPont , and a local seed company
after the deal was blocked last year.
The South African Competition Commission in December
rejected Pioneer's proposed acquisition of Pannar Seed due to
concerns about market concentration.
Pioneer appealed the decision to the Pretoria-based
Competition Tribunal.
The hearing, which was slated to start at 0800 GMT on
Monday, is expected to last for three weeks, the tribunal said
on its web site. The tribunal will then decide whether to
approve or prohibit the merger.
In addition to hearing statements from the companies and the
competition commission, the tribunal is also expected to hear
submissions from environmental groups Biowatch South Africa and
The African Centre for Biosafety.
Pioneer announced in September last year that it was buying
Pannar Seed in an effort to expand its reach into corn
production through Africa. The companies did not disclose
financial terms.
Pannar Seed is the largest seed company in Africa.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)