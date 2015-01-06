版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 7日 星期三 05:23 BJT

Pioneer says winter weather disrupts Permian drilling

Jan 6 Pioneer Natural Resources said on Tuesday that icy winter weather has significantly disrupted its production and drilling operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas, one of the top U.S. oil basins.

"At the beginning of January, the Spraberry/Wolfcamp area experienced heavy icing and freezing temperatures that has resulted in extensive power outages, facility freeze-ups, trucking curtailments and limited access to production and drilling facilities," the Dallas company said in a statement.

It will take several weeks before the weather's full impact will be known, Pioneer said.

The company did not mention any impact from lower crude prices, which have prompted some companies to cut their capital spending plans for 2015. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade)
