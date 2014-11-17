版本:
MOVES-Pioneer Investments hires Craig Anzlovar from Fidelity

Nov 17 Pioneer Investments, part of Italian bank UniCredit SpA, named Craig Anzlovar as its fixed-income client portfolio manager.

Anzlovar, who will be based in Boston, joins from Fidelity Investments, where he was a fixed-income institutional portfolio manager and a member of the firm's liability-driven investing strategy team.

(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
