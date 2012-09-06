版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 20:43 BJT

Pioneer Natural to sell Barnett Shale assets

Sept 6 Oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said it was looking at selling its properties in the Barnett shale field in Texas to raise capital for its higher-return assets and cut down debt.

Pioneer Natural said the sale will allow the company to spend more on assets in the Spraberry field, the Wolfcamp shale and the Eagle Ford shale, all located in Texas.

