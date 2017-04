Jan 30 Oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said it will sell 40 percent of its interest in the Wolfcamp shale field in Texas to China's state-run Sinochem Group Co Ltd for $1.7 billion.

Sinochem will pay $500 million in cash and will fund a portion of Pioneer's share of drilling and facilities costs.

Under the agreement, Sinochem will acquire about 82,800 net acres of leasehold held by Pioneer.