UPDATE 1- Pioneer Natural Resources Q3 beats estimates

* Q3 adj EPS $1.35 vs est $0.87
* Q3 oil and gas revenue up 40 pct at $610.5 million.
* Sees Q4 production at 136-141 MBOEPD.
Nov 1 Oil and gas firm Pioneer Natural Resources
Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations for
the fourth straight quarter, helped by higher production from
its primary Eagle Ford shale assets.
July-September profit rose to $351 million, or $2.95 a
share, from $112 million, or 94 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned $1.35 a share.
Oil and gas revenue rose almost 40 percent to $610.5
million.
Analysts, on average, had pegged the company's profit at 87
cents a share, on revenue of $642.2 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the fourth quarter, the company expects production to
average 136-141 million barrels of oil equivalent per day
(MBOEPD).
The Irving, Texas-based company's shares closed at $80.97 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)