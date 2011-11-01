UPDATE 1- Pioneer Southwest energy Q3 beats estimates

(Follows alerts)
* Q3 EPS $0.81 vs est $0.78
* Q3 oil and gas revenue up 23 pct at $55.2 mln
* Sees Q4 production to be in 7100-7600 BOEPD
Nov 1 Gas-focused exploration and production
company Pioneer Southwest Energy Partners' quarterly
profit beat analysts' expectations for the seventh time in last
two years, helped by higher sales volumes and higher realised
prices.
July-September profit rose to $89.5 million, or $2.69 a
share, from $6.5 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 81 cents a share.
Oil and gas revenue rose 23 percent to $55.2 million.
Analysts, on average, had pegged the company's profit at 78
cents a share, on revenue of $46.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company posted 12 percent higher total average daily
sales volumes of 7429 barrels of oil equivalent.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects production to be
in the range of 7100-7600 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The Irving, Texas-based company's shares closed at $26.92 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)