UPDATE 1-Enterprise NGL line to be down at least 2 months

* Actual repairs will take three-four weeks - Enterprise
* Federal regulator, Army Corps need to approve repairs
* Magellan shuts neighboring ammonia line as a precaution
NEW YORK, Aug 18 Enterprise Products Partners
(EPD.N) said its 33,600 barrel-per-day Conway North pipeline,
which ruptured over the weekend and leaked natural gas liquid
into the Missouri River in Iowa, will be down for at least two
months.
The company said it estimated repairs will take three weeks
once it receives permits and regulatory approval from Federal
regulators and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the
repairs.
"From what assessment we've done so far, it's pretty clear
the leak was due to rapidly moving flood water," Enterprise
spokesman Rick Rainey said.
The line was carrying natural gasoline, a volatile liquid
hydrocarbon derived from natural gas, when controllers shut it
down after they detected a pressure drop in a 10-mile (16-km)
section of the pipeline between Decatur, Nebraska and Onawa,
Iowa on Saturday.
Enterprise has completed the removal of products from the
Iowa side of the pipeline and is doing the same on the Nebraska
side, Rainey said.
The leak sprung east of the river channel on what usually
is a dry floatplane recently inundated by floods, Rainey said.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has confirmed the
leak is in a floatplane that rarely is underwater. The area is
now covered with fast-moving water 5 to 10 feet (1 to 3 meters)
high, according to the EPA.
Rainey said Enterprise has decided to adopt a directional
drilling project, which will drill holes, tie-in the line and
install new equipment above ground, to bring back the line.
Another Enterprise propane pipeline and an ammonia pipeline
operated by Magellan run close to the leaking Conway North
line.
Magellan said on Thursday it shut down its ammonia line as
a precaution against high water levels on the Missouri River.
"We are currently inspecting the depth of our pipeline
under the river bed and surrounding river banks," Magellan
spokesman Bruce Heine said adding the ammonia in that segment
of the pipeline has now been displaced by water.
Enterprise plans to send divers into the river to determine
the exact cause of the leak.
Previous attempts to send divers into the Missouri River
were aborted until the ammonia in Magellan's system was
removed, according to the Iowa Department of Natural
Resources.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)