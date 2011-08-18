UPDATE 1-Enterprise NGL line to be down at least 2 months

* Actual repairs will take three-four weeks - Enterprise

* Federal regulator, Army Corps need to approve repairs

* Magellan shuts neighboring ammonia line as a precaution

NEW YORK, Aug 18 Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N) said its 33,600 barrel-per-day Conway North pipeline, which ruptured over the weekend and leaked natural gas liquid into the Missouri River in Iowa, will be down for at least two months.

The company said it estimated repairs will take three weeks once it receives permits and regulatory approval from Federal regulators and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the repairs.

"From what assessment we've done so far, it's pretty clear the leak was due to rapidly moving flood water," Enterprise spokesman Rick Rainey said.

The line was carrying natural gasoline, a volatile liquid hydrocarbon derived from natural gas, when controllers shut it down after they detected a pressure drop in a 10-mile (16-km) section of the pipeline between Decatur, Nebraska and Onawa, Iowa on Saturday.

Enterprise has completed the removal of products from the Iowa side of the pipeline and is doing the same on the Nebraska side, Rainey said.

The leak sprung east of the river channel on what usually is a dry floatplane recently inundated by floods, Rainey said.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has confirmed the leak is in a floatplane that rarely is underwater. The area is now covered with fast-moving water 5 to 10 feet (1 to 3 meters) high, according to the EPA.

Rainey said Enterprise has decided to adopt a directional drilling project, which will drill holes, tie-in the line and install new equipment above ground, to bring back the line.

Another Enterprise propane pipeline and an ammonia pipeline operated by Magellan run close to the leaking Conway North line.

Magellan said on Thursday it shut down its ammonia line as a precaution against high water levels on the Missouri River.

"We are currently inspecting the depth of our pipeline under the river bed and surrounding river banks," Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine said adding the ammonia in that segment of the pipeline has now been displaced by water.

Enterprise plans to send divers into the river to determine the exact cause of the leak.

Previous attempts to send divers into the Missouri River were aborted until the ammonia in Magellan's system was removed, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)