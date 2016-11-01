State of emergency declared for Alabama after Colonial pipeline incident

Nov 1 Alabama Governor Robert Bentley on Tuesday
declared a state of emergency for the state due to an explosion
and fire involving Colonial Pipeline Co in Shelby
County on Monday.
"The State of Emergency is effective November 1, 2016
through December 1, 2016 unless sooner terminated," according to
a statement from the governor's office.
The declaration will facilitate a waiver from the U.S.
Department of Transportation - Federal Motor Carrier Safety
Administration, needed to lift a federal government limitation
on the hours a driver can transport gasoline, the statement
added.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)