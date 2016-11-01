State of emergency declared for Alabama after Colonial pipeline incident

Nov 1 Alabama Governor Robert Bentley on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for the state due to an explosion and fire involving Colonial Pipeline Co in Shelby County on Monday.

"The State of Emergency is effective November 1, 2016 through December 1, 2016 unless sooner terminated," according to a statement from the governor's office.

The declaration will facilitate a waiver from the U.S. Department of Transportation - Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, needed to lift a federal government limitation on the hours a driver can transport gasoline, the statement added. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)