UPDATE 6-Explosion, fire in Alabama on gasoline pipeline kills one

(Updates with fatality, description of incident)
HELENA, Ala. Oct 31 Colonial Pipeline Co
shut down its main gasoline and distillates pipelines
on Monday after an explosion and fire in Shelby, Alabama,
killing a worker and sending five to the hospital - the second
time in two months it had to close the crucial supply line to
the U.S. East Coast.
A nine-man crew was conducting work on the Colonial pipeline
system at the time of the explosion, Alabama Governor Robert
Bentley told a briefing. Seven of the crew members were injured,
with two evacuated by air.
The explosion occurred when a contract crew hit the gasoline
pipeline (Line 1) with a trackhoe, igniting gasoline, Colonial
said an e-mailed statement late on Monday.
One worker died at the scene and five individuals were taken
to Birmingham-area hospitals for treatment, the company said.
Four were taken to the UAB hospital in Birmingham, Alabama,
hospital spokesman Adam Pope said.
A segment of pipeline was undergoing maintenance on Monday
afternoon when it exploded. The fire had been contained as of
around 9 p.m. (0100 GMT on Tuesday), according to local media
reports.
Crews built a 8-foot (2-meter) tall dirt dam to contain
burning fuel, Bentley said on Twitter late on Monday.
The explosion sparked wildfires, burning 32 acres, the
governor said.
Colonial said company personnel and emergency crews were
responding to the incident. The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration, or PHMSA, said it had personnel
on the way to the site.
Bentley's office said on Twitter the site was about a mile
west of a massive leak last month that closed the gasoline
pipeline for over 12 days. A 3-mile (4.8-km) area around the
site had been evacuated, the governor said.
A temporary flight restriction is in effect in the area
around the pipeline explosion, the Alabama Emergency Management
Agency said on Twitter.
Colonial, the biggest refined products system in the United
States, is responsible for supplying about one-third of the 3.2
million barrels per day of gasoline consumed on the East Coast,
according to U.S. Energy Department data.
Colonial was working to restart a section of pipeline
damaged after its biggest leak of gasoline in nearly two decades
on Sept. 9, which released as much as 8,000 barrels (336,000
gallons) of gasoline in Shelby County. The restart was planned
for mid-November after removal of a bypass line installed after
the September leak.
The pipeline closure drove up gasoline prices at the pump in
the U.S. Southeast and on futures markets.
On Monday, U.S. gasoline futures jumped as much as 13
percent to $1.6351 a gallon, their highest since early June,
following news of the explosion. Futures pared gains thereafter,
falling by about 6 cents, or 3.7 percent.
The 5,500-mile (8,850-km) Colonial Pipeline is the largest
U.S. refined products pipeline system and transports gasoline,
diesel and jet fuel from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the New York
Harbor area. The pipelines that shut run from Houston to
Greensboro, North Carolina.
It has already had five spills reported in Alabama in 2016,
including the one in September, according to PHMSA data.
Pipeline safety has come under increased scrutiny in recent
months following a dispute over Energy Transfer Partners'
1,100-mile (1,770-km) North Dakota Access Pipeline.
The U.S. government halted construction on a segment of that
pipeline in early September following protests from Native
Americans who said the pipeline could desecrate sacred grounds
and that spills could contaminate drinking water.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Devika Krishna Kumar
in New York; Additional reporting by Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; Editing by G Crosse and Peter Cooney)