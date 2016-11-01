U.S. gasoline futures spike on Colonial pipe explosion in Alabama

Nov 1 U.S. gasoline futures jumped over
11 percent on Tuesday after Colonial Pipeline Co shut
down its main gasoline and distillates pipelines on Monday after
an explosion and fire in Shelby, Alabama, killed a worker.
The incident was the second time in two months the company
had to close the crucial supply line to the U.S. East Coast,
prompting gasoline prices to spike on fears of shortages.
Gasoline futures for December were up about 16 cents,
or 11.1 percent, at $1.58 per gallon at 8:05 a.m. EDT (1205
GMT).
Earlier in the session, the contract jumped as high as
$1.6351, its highest since early June.
A nine-man crew was conducting work on the Colonial pipeline
system at the time of the explosion, Alabama Governor Robert
Bentley told a briefing. Seven of the workers were injured, with
two evacuated by air.
The explosion occurred when the crew hit the gasoline
pipeline (Line 1) with a track hoe, Colonial said an e-mailed
statement late on Monday.
The 5,500-mile (8,850-km) Colonial Pipeline is the largest
U.S. refined products pipeline system and transports gasoline,
diesel and jet fuel from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the New York
Harbor area.
(Reporting by Scott Disavino Editing by W Simon)